Mason McCoy News: Playing regularly at Triple-A

McCoy (finger) has slashed .353/.400/.627 with three home runs, two stolen bases, 12 RBI and 11 runs in 12 games for Triple-A El Paso since the Padres activated him from the 10-day injured list June 7 and optioned him to the minors.

McCoy appeared in four games for the Padres earlier this season before being placed on the IL on April 29 due to a sprained finger on his left hand. The 30-year-old infielder was cleared to begin a minor-league assignment May 20, and after his 20-day rehab window was nearing its end, the Padres opted to send him to their top affiliate. McCoy could be in the mix for a call-up with San Diego later on this summer if the big club has a need for a utility infielder.