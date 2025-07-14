Mason Neville News: Lands with Cincinnati

The Reds selected Neville with the 114th overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

The 6-foot-3 Neville bats left-handed and has several above-average to plus tools, including plus power to all fields and above-average speed, but it's not clear if he'll hit enough to play regularly in the big leagues. Neville struck out 60.6 percent of the time as a freshman at Arkansas and transferred to Oregon, where he struck out 33.5 percent of the time as a sophomore. This year, he was much better, which should be the case for a third-year player. Neville slashed .290/.429/.724 with 26 home runs, nine steals and a 23.6 percent strikeout rate, although he still has issues with offspeed stuff and wasn't facing the stiffest competition in the Big Ten. Part of Neville's appeal is that he should provide average or better defense in center field and he could be a plus defender if he has to move to right field, thanks to an above-average arm.