The Mariners selected Peters 122nd in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 5-foot-11 left-hander out of Dallas Bapist University, Peters posted a 4.25 ERA with a 12.3 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 across 42.1 innings during the 2025 season. He started in just four of his 20 appearances.