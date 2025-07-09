Masyn Winn News: Doubles among trio of knocks

Winn went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to Washington.

Winn collected at least three hits for the fifth time this season. The 23-year-old shortstop continues to hit second in St. Louis' lineup on a regular basis, which helps offer him plenty of fantasy upside at a premium position despite a fairly pedestrian campaign at the plate so far. Through 81 outings, Winn is hitting .260 with seven home runs, 31 RBI, 53 runs scored and four stolen bases covering 308 at-bats.