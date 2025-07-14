Matt Barr News: Picked in fifth round

The Twins have selected Barr with the 149th overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Known for how well he spins the ball from the JUCO ranks, Barr is 6-foot-6 and can get his fastball up to 97 mph already. He is a volatile prospect with a high ceiling, as there's room for him to eventually be sitting in the upper-90s with his fastball, but it's unclear if he'll have the command to start.