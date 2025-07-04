Matt Bowman News: Outrighted to Norfolk
Bowman accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday after clearing waivers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Bowman made one appearance with the O's during his latest big-league stint, giving up four runs in just 1.2 innings. The 34-year-old will officially remain in the organization as bullpen depth, though his most recent outing likely hurts his chances of returning to Baltimore later in the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now