Matt Brash News: Earns save Tuesday

Brash picked up his first save of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Twins, striking out a batter over a perfect inning of work.

Brash was called upon for the save after the Andres Munoz was deployed in the eighth with the game tied. The Mariners took the lead in the top of the ninth and Brash shut the door with ease. Tuesday was Brash's first save since the 2023 season after he missed all of last year and the start of this year with injury. He's begun his 2025 campaign by pitching 14.1 scoreless innings while racking up seven holds and now a save. Brash looks to be the next man up for saves if Munoz were to miss any sort of time.