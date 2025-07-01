Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Matt Gage headshot

Matt Gage News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 9:36am

Gage elected free agency Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gage was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Monday after clearing waivers, but because he had previously been designated for assignment, he had the ability to explore his options in free agency. The 32-year-old lefty might have to settle for a minor-league deal with his next organization, but he could garner consideration for a call-up quickly after excelling in his stops in the majors and the Triple-A level this season. He posted a 1.67 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 32.1 innings with the Tigers' top affiliate in Toledo and tossed 5.2 scoreless frames over his six appearances for Detroit.

Matt Gage
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now