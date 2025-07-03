Matt Gage News: Inks MiLB deal with Giants

The Giants signed Gage to a minor-league contract Wednesday.

Gage elected free agency earlier this week after being booted off the Tigers' 40-man roster, and he has quickly landed with another organization. The lefty reliever has put up a 1.67 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 32.1 innings at the Triple-A level in 2025 and tossed 5.2 scoreless frames over his six appearances during his time with Detroit. Gage will report to Triple-A Sacramento.