Matt Gage News: Removed from 40-man roster

The Tigers designated Gage for assignment Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster left-hander Dietrich Enns, who was called up from Triple-A Toledo to start Thursday's game versus the Athletics. Gage spun 5.2 scoreless innings over six relief appearances during his time with the Tigers, although that came with a 3:2 K:BB.