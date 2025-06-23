Matt Gorski Injury: Injured at Triple-A

Triple-A Indianapolis transferred Gorski from its 7-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Friday while he recovers from an undisclosed injury.

Gorski hasn't played for Indianapolis since May 23, so his move to the 60-day IL ensures that he'll remain on the shelf through the All-Star break. Before getting shut down at Indianapolis, Gorski got the chance to make his big-league debut with the Pirates earlier this season. The 27-year-old slashed .195/.214/.390 with two home runs in 42 plate appearances for Pittsburgh before he was optioned to Triple-A on May 17.