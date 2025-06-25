Matt McLain News: Bats second against lefty

McLain batted second and went 0-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Yankees.

McLain was moved up to second in the order the previous two games against right-handers and was used in the same spot against a lefty Tuesday. It appears a recent surge has locked him in as the second hitter against pitchers of either hand. Prior to his promotion, McLain had batted .327 with a .917 OPS over 16 contests.