Matt McLain News: Deposits pair of doubles

McLain went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

McLain continued his strong June on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to nine games while notching his first three-hit performance of the season. The 25-year-old has struggled overall in 2025, slashing just .209/.302/.340 with 15 extra-base hits and 26 RBI through 68 games. However, he appears to be rounding into form and showing flashes of his 2023 self, when he posted a .290/.357/.507 line with 43 extra-base hits and 50 RBI in only 89 games.