Matt McLain News: Moves up order

McLain batted second and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

McLain gave the Reds an early lead when he belted a first-inning home run, his ninth of the season. The homer also extended a hit streak to 10 games. A season-opening slump prompted manager Terry Francona to drop McLain from the second spot in order to eighth or ninth. Instead of benching McLain or sending him to the minors, Francona allowed him to work through the slump in a less pressurized spot in the order. That paid off. In his last 15 games beginning June 6, McLain has posted a .340/.421/.560 line with three home runs and eight RBI.