Matt Olson News: Reaches five times in loss

Olson went 3-for-3 with two walks, a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs in Saturday's 9-6 loss to Baltimore in 10 innings.

The first baseman went 0-for-4 in Friday's series opener to snap a 10-game hit streak, but he quickly bounced back Saturday with his sixth three-hit effort of the campaign. Olson is up to 17 homers on the season with 58 RBI, 49 runs and a .271/.372/.495 slash line through 88 contests.