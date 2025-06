Olson went 2-for-3 with two walks, two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Mets.

The first baseman continues to swing a hot bat in June. Olson has hit safely in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.467/.676 over that stretch with five doubles, two homers, seven runs and 14 RBI to go along with a rock-solid 7:7 BB:K.