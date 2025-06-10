Matt Sauer News: Lit up in bulk-relief outing

Sauer (1-1) allowed nine runs on 13 hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Padres.

Sauer was terrible, but he was able to absorb some innings that was lacking in fresh arms. This performance could make Sauer's current stay with the big club a short one, especially after he needed 111 pitches (69 strikes) Tuesday. His ERA spiked up to 5.68 with a 1.38 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 25.1 innings over eight appearances (one start) at the big-league level.