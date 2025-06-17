Matt Sauer News: Snags win Tuesday

Sauer (2-1) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.1 innings of relief, earning the win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Sauer was in the game when the Dodgers rallied ahead with a five-run sixth inning. He proceeded give three of those runs back in the seventh, but the Dodgers held the lead to earn him his first win since April 29. Sauer is at a 6.18 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB through 27.2 innings over nine appearances (one start) this season. He's been often mediocre at best, but the Dodgers have had to dig deep due to numerous injuries to starters, allowing Sauer to be part of the group that covered innings. That leaves his status in the rotation as shaky at best, and with Emmet Sheehan (elbow) set for his season debut Wednesday, Sauer could soon be shifted to the bullpen or jettisoned from the big-league roster altogether.