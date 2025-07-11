Matt Shaw News: Candidate to get replaced at third?

The Cubs may target third base help before the trade deadline, which would bump Shaw from a regular starting role, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Most of Chicago's regulars have hit well this season, but Shaw has been inconsistent. While the rookie has shown flashes of promise after a slow start to the year, he's still slashing just .200/.278/.283 through 205 at-bats. Over the 23-year-old's last 20 games, that's dipped to .127/.219/.175. With the Cubs sitting in first place in the NL Central and realistically in the mix for a World Series this season, the front office may decide to shore up the hot corner in the short term, with the likes of Eugenio Suarez and Ke'Bryan Hayes some potential targets. An addition at third would push Shaw out of his starting job and cut into his already diminished fantasy appeal this year, though he remains an intriguing long-term prospect.