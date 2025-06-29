Menu
Matt Shaw News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Shaw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Jon Berti will receive the nod at third base while Shaw sits after starting in each of the Cubs' last seven games. During that stretch, the rookie went 6-for-25 with four RBI, three runs and three steals. He's contributed 10 stolen bases in 11 attempts on the season, but his fantasy contributions have been fairly muted beyond that, as he's hitting just .222 with two home runs, 25 runs and 13 RBI over 200 plate appearances.

Matt Shaw
Chicago Cubs
