Matt Strahm News: Converts third save

Strahm earned the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Strahm was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and needed just seven pitches to do so. It was notable that the southpaw was used against three right-handed hitters, perhaps a reflection of Jordan Romano allowing runs in three of his past four appearances. On the year, Strahm owns a 3.49 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 33:8 K:BB across 28.1 innings, and he could challenge for the closer role if Romano's struggles persist.