Matt Strahm News: Secures save Sunday
Strahm walked two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Padres.
Strahm threw just seven of 16 pitches for strikes, but he was able to avoid giving up a run to preserve a thing lead. He's on a six-inning scoreless streak, during which he has picked up two saves and one hold while adding a 7:4 K:BB. Strahm is at a 3.29 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB with six saves, 10 holds and four blown saves over 38.1 innings this season. The Phillies' closer role is a committee at this point, but Strahm has been more reliable than Jordan Romano or Orion Kerkering in recent weeks.
