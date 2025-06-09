Matt Strahm News: Takes fourth blown save Monday

Strahm blew the save in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Cubs after giving up a solo home run and a walk with no strikeouts in the eighth inning.

Strahm was charged with his fourth blown save of the season, and he's now gone a poor 2-for-6 on save opportunities this year. The veteran left-hander has begun to struggle as a setup man in Philadelphia's bullpen, logging a 5.06 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over his last 16 innings. Jordan Romano has been shaky as the Phillies' closer -- he owns a 7.40 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 2025 -- but Strahm's recent performance hasn't helped his case as a potential ninth-inning option.