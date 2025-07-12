Matt Svanson News: Headed back to minors

The Cardinals optioned Svanson to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

Svanson has been fairly reliable out of the bullpen for the Cardinals this season, turning in a 3.12 ERA and 0.81 WHIP through 26 innings. However, the Cardinals will prioritize filling their 'pen with fresh arms heading into the All-Star break, so the 26-year-old will head back to Triple-A in favor of Gordon Graceffo.