Matt Thaiss News: Back on bench Wednesday

Thaiss is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

After going 0-for-2 while playing six innings behind the plate in Tuesday's 5-1 loss, Thaiss will retreat to the bench Wednesday while Danny Jansen gets the nod behind the plate. Since being acquired from the White Sox and activated May 28, Thaiss has started in seven of the Rays' ensuing 20 games and has batted .250 with no extra-base hits.