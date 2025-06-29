Matt Waldron News: Entering rotation Monday

The Padres will call up Waldron from Triple-A El Paso to start Monday's game in Philadelphia, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After making 26 starts for the Padres in 2024, Waldron will be joining the Padres for the first time this season. He spent the early part of the season on the injured list while recovering from an oblique strain, but he's been making regular turns out of the Triple-A rotation since late May and owns a 5.24 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB in 22.1 innings with El Paso. While those numbers don't necessarily make the knuckleballer deserving of a promotion, the Padres were short on alternatives to fill the fifth spot in the rotation with Ryan Bergert (forearm) recently joining Yu Darvish (elbow), Michael King (shoulder) and Joe Musgrove (elbow) on the injured list. Darvish is the closest of that quartet to returning from the IL, but since his timetable is still somewhat vague, Waldron could be needed to make multiple turns through the rotation before the All-Star break.