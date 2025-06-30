Menu
Matt Waldron News: Recalled to start Monday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 10:29am

The Padres recalled Waldron from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Waldron will start Monday's game in Philadelphia and could be needed for multiple turns in the rotation as the Padres navigate through injuries to their other starting pitchers. The knuckleballer has missed time himself in 2025 with an oblique strain, and in five starts with El Paso, he turned in a 5.24 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB in 22.1 innings.

Matt Waldron
San Diego Padres
