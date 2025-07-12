Matt Wallner News: Homers in victory

Wallner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Saturday's 12-4 win over the Pirates.

Wallner became the fifth Twin to join the double-digit homer club, launching a 434-foot bomb for the 10th of his season in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old has been incredibly boom-or-bust at the plate this season; he has a .207 batting average and a 29.6 percent strikeout rate but also a .756 OPS. He's still a long ways off from the .894 OPS he had in 75 games last season, so the power-hitting outfielder has some work to do to get his season more in line with his numbers in the past.