Matt Wallner News: Idle against ace lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Wallner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Wallner had started in each of the Twins' last 11 games, but he'll take a seat along with fellow left-handed hitters Trevor Larnach and Kody Clemens while Minnesota adds more right-handed bats to the lineup to counter Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal. With Wallner and Larnach on the bench, Ryan Jeffers will get a day off from catching to serve as the Twins' designated hitter, and Harrison Bader and Willi Castro will pick up starts at the corner-outfield spots.

