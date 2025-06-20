Menu
Matthew Boyd Injury: Dealing with bruised shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Manager Craig Counsell said that Boyd left Friday's game against the Mariners due to a bruise on his left shoulder, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Boyd made a great catch on a 105-mph comebacker during the fifth inning of Friday's contest, but it seems he didn't quite come away from it unscathed. The 34-year-old southpaw said after the game that he's not too concerned about his shoulder at this point, so he should still be able to make his next scheduled start in St. Louis next week.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
