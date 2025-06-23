Matthew Boyd News: Cleared for next start
Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Boyd (shoulder) is "all good" for his next scheduled start Wednesday in St. Louis, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Boyd had to be removed from his last outing against the Mariners with a bruised left shoulder after being struck by a comebacker. However, he got through his normal between-starts bullpen session without any hiccups and is all systems go for this week's outing against the Cardinals.
