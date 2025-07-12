Matthew Boyd News: Dazzles in Bronx

Boyd (10-3) picked up the win after throwing eight scoreless innings Saturday, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out six, during a 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Boyd has now posted a shutout start in three of his last four appearances, including back-to-back outings, entering the All-Star break. Saturday was his longest start of the season, and he also didn't walk a batter for the sixth time. Since the beginning of June, the left-hander has been one of the best pitchers in the game, posting a 5-1 record with a 1.43 ERA and 38 strikeouts, allowing just 30 hits in 50.1 innings.