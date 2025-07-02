Matthew Boyd News: Lengthy outing in eighth win

Boyd (8-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings against the Guardians. He struck out five.

Boyd kept the Guardians' offense in check Tuesday, spinning seven strong innings to earn his second consecutive win and third victory in his past four starts. The veteran left-hander has put together an impressive 2025 campaign, posting a 2.65 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 98.2 innings across 17 starts. While he doesn't overpower hitters (averaging 93.1 mph on his fastball), Boyd has found success by commanding the zone and effectively mixing his changeup and slider to minimize hard contact and deliver consistent outings.