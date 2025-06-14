Matthew Boyd News: Sharp in sixth win

Boyd (6-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk over six innings in a 2-1 victory over the Pirates. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw fired 63 of 93 pitches for strikes in his fourth straight quality start and 10th of the year, but Boyd looked like he might have to settle for a no-decision until Dansby Swanson broke a 1-1 tie by going yard in the sixth inning. Boyd will take a 2.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 73:19 K:BB through 80.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Mariners.