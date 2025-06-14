Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Matthew Boyd headshot

Matthew Boyd News: Sharp in sixth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Boyd (6-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk over six innings in a 2-1 victory over the Pirates. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw fired 63 of 93 pitches for strikes in his fourth straight quality start and 10th of the year, but Boyd looked like he might have to settle for a no-decision until Dansby Swanson broke a 1-1 tie by going yard in the sixth inning. Boyd will take a 2.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 73:19 K:BB through 80.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Mariners.

Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now