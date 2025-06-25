Matthew Boyd News: Smooth sailing in seventh win

Boyd (7-3) tallied the win Wednesday against the Cardinals, giving up no runs on three hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw efficiently tossed 58 of his 79 pitches for strikes, and he delivered his 11th quality start of the season. The Cubs plated at least one run in each of the first five innings, so Boyd was able to aggressively attack the strike zone and cruise through St. Louis' lineup. Boyd boasts a 2.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 82:21 K:BB over 91.2 frames ahead of his next scheduled outing versus the Guardians, who have a dreadful .603 OPS against left-handed pitching since May 25.