Matthew Boyd News: Strikes out six in no-decision

Boyd did not factor into the decision in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Mariners, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts over five innings.

Boyd generated nine swinging strikes and was given a surprisingly early hook at just 76 pitches after making a miraculous catch on a comebacker to record his final out. The outing snapped a streak of four straight quality starts for the southpaw, but he's now gone at least five innings while allowing three earned runs or fewer in 14 of 15 outings this season. He'll take a 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 79:21 K:BB across 85.2 innings into a road matchup with the Cardinals next week.