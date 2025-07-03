Menu
Mauricio Dubon News: Getting fifth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Dubon will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Dubon will cover shortstop for Houston for the fifth consecutive game and looks primed to serve as the Astros' primary option at the position until Jeremy Pena (rib) is ready to return from the injured list. The 30-year-old possesses strong contact skills and is striking out at a career-low 8.4 percent rate this season, but he doesn't hit the ball hard or for much power, which is reflected in his .247 batting average (.253 xBA) and his five home runs in 178 plate appearances.

