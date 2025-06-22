Mauricio Dubon News: Goes yard twice

Dubon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run home run during Sunday's 8-7 win over the Angels.

Dubon notched his third and fourth home runs in his last five games, bringing his season total up to five long balls. The performance marked Dubon's second-career multi-homer game, with his first coming back in 2023. On the year, Dubon is slashing .255/.297/.421 with 19 runs scored and 18 RBI over 156 plate appearances.