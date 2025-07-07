Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Mauricio Dubon headshot

Mauricio Dubon News: Resting for series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Dubon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though injuries in the Houston infield and outfield are beginning to mount, Dubon will get a chance to catch his breath Monday after he started in each of the team's last eight games. During that eight-game stretch, Dubon made starts at three different positions, though shortstop might end up becoming his primary home until Jeremy Pena (rib) is cleared to return from the injured list.

Mauricio Dubon
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now