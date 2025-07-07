Mauricio Dubon News: Resting for series opener

Dubon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though injuries in the Houston infield and outfield are beginning to mount, Dubon will get a chance to catch his breath Monday after he started in each of the team's last eight games. During that eight-game stretch, Dubon made starts at three different positions, though shortstop might end up becoming his primary home until Jeremy Pena (rib) is cleared to return from the injured list.