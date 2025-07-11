Maverick Handley Injury: At least a week away from swinging

Handley (concussion) isn't expected to be cleared to swing a bat for at least another week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reported Friday.

Handley has been on the concussion injured list since June 23 after being on the receiving end of a nasty collision with Jazz Chisholm. He'll need at least one more week before being cleared to swing a bat, so he shouldn't be expected back until late July at the earliest.