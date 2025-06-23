Menu
Maverick Handley Injury: Lands on concussion injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 23, 2025 at 11:16am

The Orioles placed Handley on the 7-day injured list Monday due to a concussion.

Handley was injured during a violent collision with the Yankees' Jazz Chisholm during Sunday's 4-2 loss. While Handley will be eligible to return in a week, the Orioles aren't providing a timetable for the 27-year-old's activation, given the unpredictability of concussions. Adley Rutschman (oblique) also remains on the IL, so the Orioles will go with Gary Sanchez and Chadwick Tromp as their options at catcher.

