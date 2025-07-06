Max Clark News: Moving up to Double-A
Clark was promoted to Double-A Erie on Sunday.
Clark will move up to Double-A after posting a .285 average with seven home runs, 47 RBI, 49 runs scored and 12 stolen bases over 68 games with High-A West Michigan. The 20-year-old has played center field and designated hitter this year, and he'll now join fellow top prospect Kevin McGonigle with Erie, after McGonigle was also promoted Sunday.
