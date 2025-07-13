Max Fried Injury: Blister improving

Fried (finger) is uncertain if he'll pitch against Atlanta over the weekend, but his blister is improving, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Fried was pulled from his start Saturday against the Cubs ahead of the fourth inning due to a blister on his left index finger. The left-hander said Sunday that the blister is moving in the "right direction" and "getting better," which is a positive development. Fried has posted an impressive 2.43 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 113 strikeouts over 122 innings in 20 starts so far in his first season in New York, and the blister doesn't appear to be something that'll lead to a stint on the injured list.