Max Fried News: Goes seven innings in win

Fried (9-1) picked up the win Tuesday against Kansas City, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks with four strikeouts across seven innings.

Fried furthered himself from his six-run start May 30, tossing a second consecutive quality start since the rough outing. The 31-year-old has completed at least seven innings in six of his 14 starts this season, as Tuesday's outing marked his fourth start with no walks allowed. On the year, Fried boasts a 1.84 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and an 81:18 K:BB over 88 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to close out the two-start week with an outing in Boston on Sunday.