Max Fried News: Handed tough-luck loss

Fried (9-2) yielded two runs on six hits and two walks over seven frames Sunday, striking out nine and taking a loss against Boston.

Fried coughed up a run in the first inning before Rafael Devers belted a solo shot in the fifth. Unfortunately for Fried, he was outdueled by Brayan Bello (seven scoreless innings) and the Yankees were shut out. Fried tossed 72 of 106 pitches for strikes and generated 15 whiffs. He's sporting a terrific 1.89 ERA with a 90:20 K:BB through 95 frames. He's turned in three straight quality starts after coughing up six runs against the Dodgers on May 30. Fried's next matchup is expected to be at home against the Orioles.