Max Kepler Injury: Leaves game with bruised shin

Kepler exited Wednesday's game against the Giants with a bruised right shin, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kepler singled in the top of the eighth inning, but Johan Rojas pinch-ran for Kepler two batters later. Prior to his exit, Kepler went 1-for-3 at the plate with one RBI. He's slashing .213/.307/.378 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI, 34 runs scored and a 34:63 BB:K across 305 plate appearances this season. Kepler's injury doesn't sound serious, and the Phillies have an off day Thursday ahead of Friday's series opener with the Padres in San Diego.