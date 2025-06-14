Max Kepler News: Plays hero in win

Kepler went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Kepler broke a 2-2 tie with what proved to be a game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. After opening June in a 1-for-18 slump, the 32-year-old has hit safely in four straight games with four extra-base hits, four RBI and five runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .214/.303/.398 with eight home runs, 25 RBI and 29 runs scored across 234 plate appearances, though he continues to sit regularly against left-handed pitching.