Max Kepler News: Slugs homer No. 10

Kepler went 3-for-8 with a two-run home run across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Padres.

After a 1-for-4 showing in the matinee, Kepler took Dylan Cease deep in the fourth inning of the nightcap to get the Phillies on the board in an eventual 5-1 win. It was Kepler's 10th long ball of the season, but he's struggled to put together a prolonged hot streak -- since the beginning of June, the 32-year-old outfielder is slashing just .183/.287/.354 with four homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs in 26 contests.