Max Kranick Injury: Diagnosed with flexor strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

MRI results revealed a minor flexor strain in Kranick's right elbow Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Kranick's elbow forced him onto the injured list Thursday. Now that the Mets know the exact nature/severity of his injury, they expect the right-hander to be sidelined for another 3-4 weeks, putting his anticipated return date right around the All-Star break.

Max Kranick
New York Mets
