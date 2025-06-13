Max Kranick News: Brought up to active roster

The Mets recalled Kranick from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Kranick made the Opening Day roster but was sent down to Syracuse on June 3 after logging a 3.51 ERA across 33.1 innings for the Mets. The 27-year-old returns to the big-league club Friday, taking Kodai Senga's (hamstring) spot on the 26-man roster. Expect Kranick to pitch out of the bullpen while Paul Blackburn likely slots into Senga's vacated rotation spot.