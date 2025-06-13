Max Kranick News: Brought up to active roster
The Mets recalled Kranick from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.
Kranick made the Opening Day roster but was sent down to Syracuse on June 3 after logging a 3.51 ERA across 33.1 innings for the Mets. The 27-year-old returns to the big-league club Friday, taking Kodai Senga's (hamstring) spot on the 26-man roster. Expect Kranick to pitch out of the bullpen while Paul Blackburn likely slots into Senga's vacated rotation spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now